Where, when and how to vote in the May primary runoff election in San Antonio

This election will decide the unresolved contests from Super Tuesday primary faceoffs in March. The winners will move on to the November election.

WHEN

Early voting: Monday May 20, to Friday, May 24.

Election Day: Tuesday, May 28.

WHERE

A list of voting locations are on the map below.

VOTING BY MAIL

Information and directions on voting by mail are available here.

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options.

VOTING WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

View sample ballots for the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.

U.S. House District 23

Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales faces a GOP runoff challenge in his bid for a third term representing Congressional District 23.

Gonzales failed to reach the 50% threshold and will now run against political newcomer Brandon Herrera in May.

Herrera is a gun manufacturer and social media influencer who focuses on firearm-related topics. He campaigned on what he says was a failure of Gonzales to live up to the values of his constituency.

The race was watched closely by the Republican Party, which censured Gonzales over his support of gay marriage and gun safety. The winner will face Democratic candidate Santos Limon in the general election in November.

Limon is a civil engineer and small business owner. He has campaigned on strengthening the Child Health Insurance Program in Texas and wants to bring more health care clinics to the district.

District 23 is massive and stretches from San Antonio to just east of El Paso. It covers the longest stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border of any district, and it includes both Eagle Pass and Uvalde.

The district has changed hands between Republicans and Democrats over the last decade, with Republicans holding an edge in recent years.

U.S. House District 28

Texas's 28th Congressional District runs from the eastern outskirts of San Antonio down to the U.S.-Mexico border, and covers nine counties.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, has held the seat since 2005, and ran unopposed in Tuesday's primary. But it’s unclear which Republican will challenge him in November.

The Republican ticket is still up for grabs. Jay Furman, a military veteran, is headed to a runoff in May against Lazaro Garza, Jr., a rancher and businessman. Both campaigned on border security.

Cuellar said his status as one of the few remaining “moderate” Democrats has helped him win votes and better represent his district. But he admits that polarization in Congress has made it harder to get work done.

"The 10% on the far left and the 10% on the far right, make it very hard for us in the middle to govern the other 80% because they're so loud, they're so out there," he said. "But there's still a lot of Democrats and Republicans that want to do their job. And that's govern."

Cuellar said his top priorities are infrastructure funding, border security and trade. He also supports balancing clean energy with oil and gas.

National Republicans are targeting this seat in November.

U.S. House District 35

The incumbent Greg Casar, a former Austin councilman, is seeking his second term in Congress. He did not face a primary challenge. Texas 35th Congressional District, which spans from San Antonio to Austin along I-35, is heavily Democratic.

On the Republican side, there will be a May runoff between veteran Michael Rodriguez and retired Kern County, California deputy sheriff Steven Wright to see who will challenge Casar in November.

Texas House District 80

Former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. has won the Republican primary for House District 80 with 58% of the total vote.

McLaughlin gained international attention for serving as mayor of Uvalde in the wake of the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting. He resigned to run for the D-80 seat that Democrat Tracy King has held since 1994.

He said his priorities include economic growth, border security, and strengthening law enforcement.

On the Democratic ballot, Cecelia Castellano won 27% of the vote while Rosie Cuellar trailed behind at 25%. Cuellar is a former Webb County tax assessor and sister of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar. She will face Castellano in a May runoff election.

District 80 covers six counties: Uvalde, Zavala, Frio, Atascosa, Dimmit and Webb.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1

Bexar County's Southside voted to retain its county commissioner, but 47% was not enough for Rebeca Clay-Flores to move on to the November general election.

Clay-Flores will face Amanda Gonzalez in a May runoff.

Clay-Flores, the incumbent commissioner, out-raised and outran all her competitors despite challenges from organized operations like the Deputies Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County.

She amassed more than a half-million dollars in campaign funds, a far cry from her 2020 run when she ran as an underdog on a shoestring budget.

In her first race, she broke down barriers after defeating longtime commissioner Sergio Chico Rodriguez — becoming the first woman of color on the court.

She saw multiple female challengers of color this election and in the runoff will face Gonzalez – who until recently worked as the director of the San Antonio Police Officers Association's charitable arm "Blue Cares."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Bexar County Appraisal District

On June 15, voters will elect Bexar County Appraisal District directors for Places No. 2 and No. 3. View the sample ballot here.

General election

In November, voters will decide if President Joe Biden or former president Donald Trump gets a second term, among several other political contests.

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21, and ends on Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.