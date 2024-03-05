Salazar, Buchanan open big leads in their respective primaries for sheriff

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar cruised to victory over his Democratic primary challenger Sharon Rodriguez.

Salazar explained that his experience made him a better candidate to wear the county's top law enforcement hat than his Republican opponent Nathan Buchanan, who he will face in the November general election.

Salazar has served eight years as sheriff and 24 years as a San Antonio police officer.

The Democrat said the federal government must act to further secure the border.

"I'm certainly not an open border person like ... as Democrats we are accused of being," Salazar said. "We absolutely have to be cognizant of who is getting into the country, but we can also do that with compassion, right? So, there is a fine balance between enforcement and compassion."

Mariachi band performs at a Bexar County Democratic Party celebration on Super Tuesday at Dave and Buster's at Loop 410 and I-10 on the Northwest Side.

Nathan Buchanan had built up a 2-1 lead over his two other opponents late into election night, with over 54% of the vote. He issued a statement to TPR around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I'm very excited to see tonight's results," he said. "I'm extremely grateful for every single supporter who voted for me and believed in me."

Buchanan, a former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Department and an officer with the Castle Hills Police Department, added he would raise morale in the sheriff's department, if elected, including tackling overtime issues, like those plaguing detention deputies at the county jail.