We want to hear from you about the 2024 elections

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published January 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST
This election year is set to be a big one. And we know that you're going to be bombarded with all sorts of information from everywhere.

With the information overload, you're going to have a lot of questions. We want to hear those questions and answer those questions. Want to know when early voting starts? Want to know whether a candidate's claim is true? Want to know how one issue might affect you personally? Send those questions our way.

Please fill out the form below to let us know what you're curious about. We want your questions to help shape our coverage.

