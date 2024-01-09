County commissioners approve congressional agenda, park land acquisition

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved the county's agenda to push through the 118th U.S. Congress.

Part of that push will include federal funding for workforce development.

The commissioners debated over whether that push should specify funding to help the county complete construction of an advanced manufacturing training center at Brooks.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert said federal workforce development dollars should be prioritized there since local taxpayers have already footed so much of the bill.

The facility would help train workers for local vehicle and vehicle part manufacturing facilities among other industries.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said it was important to seek workforce development funds now while the exact allocation of any funds won could be debated later.

"This particular item is about investing in jobs, investing in people," he said.

Melissa Shannon, the county's governmental affairs director, assured commissioners there would be a time for that sort of debate later, if indeed, any funds could be secured.

The congressional agenda will also seek out funding for solar panels for county facilities and electric vehicle charging stations.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, the lone Republican commissioner, voiced opposition over county efforts to secure federal funding for EV stations.

"I have serious concerns about ... the investment of tens of millions of dollars locally, hundreds of billions around the country, in EV infrastructure before the concept is proven out. It's not proven out today," he said.

Moody's background includes working as Valero Energy's director of innovation.

In other action, the court also approved land acquisitions totaling $4.5 million for a nearly 162-acre park near FM 78 and Woodlake Parkway, including the grounds of the former Woodlake Golf Course that closed in 2013.

Calvert said there would be a community meeting to find out what amenities residents near the park would like to see incorporated there.

He added the public's assistance would also be sought to officially name the park in his precinct.

"We are going to open up the name of the new park to the community, so we're going to have a social media contest," he said. "And we want all the creative ideas that folks can muster."

The court also approved more than $2.4 million for engineering services for a new bridge and roadwork on Cagnon Road in far West Bexar County.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Rebeca Clay Flores said the work on the easily flooded road was important for the safety of residents and because nearby public county facilities include the Bexar County Sheriff's West Substation and a planned county animal care facility.