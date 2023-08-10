Mother who lost daughter in Uvalde shooting and mayoral candidate shares her vision

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio announced her run for Uvalde mayor last month, and this week she shared her vision with the voters.

She first wants to strengthen communication between the city, county and school district. “I don’t want this town to stay where it is and just be remembered for this tragedy. I want to move forward but I want to bring along our children and those two teachers,” said Mata-Rubio in her campaign video.

Mata-Rubio is the mother of Alexandria Aniyah “Lexi” Rubio, one of the 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022.

She explained that she'll address risks to motorists in city limits, preserve Uvalde’s rich history and boost locally-owned businesses.

Thank you for your patience! My Kim for Mayor website is up. Here is the link! https://t.co/EpgQmBD6p6 pic.twitter.com/ceehSYAEw2 — Kimberly Mata-Rubio (@kimrubio21) August 8, 2023

“My other children are gonna grow up in this community, and I want it to be the best it can be for them,” Mata-Rubio added.

Last month, incumbent Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced his run for Texas House District 80. He has been in office since 2014.

A special election is scheduled for Nov. 7. If Mata-Rubio wins, she will become the first female and third Latino mayor in the city’s history.