KTPR 89.9 - Stanton is currently off air. Engineers are working on the issue and will restore signal shortly. Internet stream is unaffected.
Government/Politics

Former Republican Congressman Will Hurd announces 2024 Presidential launch

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published June 22, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Representative Will Hurd (R-TX) questions U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Loren Elliott/REUTERS
/
X03952
FILE PHOTO: Representative Will Hurd (R-TX) questions U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd announced his 2024 Presidential campaign Thursday morning — making him the first Texas politician to put his name down in the GOP race for the presidency.

Hurd first made the announcement during an interview on "CBS Mornings" and later tweeted out an official video.

The San Antonio native and former CIA officer represented the state's 23rd Congressional District — which spans hundreds of miles along the South Texas border — 2015 to 2021. The position is now held by Congressman Tony Gonzales.

Hurd is known as a moderate member of the Republican party and has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

"If we nominate a lawless, selfish failed politician like Donald Trump — who lost the House, the Senate, and the White House — we all know Joe Biden will win again," he said.

Hurd — who calls himself the "common sense Republican" — said he aims to tackle illegal immigration, inflation, and crime.

"As president, I'll put our American security and prosperity first. And I'll give us the common-sense leadership America so desperately needs," he said.

He joins the GOP candidate field including Trump, his former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Marian Navarro
