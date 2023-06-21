Plaintiffs seek contempt fines against Texas in federal foster care case

A federal court may sanction the state of Texas over failures in the foster care system. Judge Janis Jack has previously fined the state $50,000 a day for contempt. She has made threats in past hearings last year and has indicated a willingness to impose contempt fines in recent months.

In a court filing late Tuesday, lawyers for foster children past and present argued the state has continued to endanger children, mismanaging powerful psychotropic drugs, overworking case workers, and failing to inform kids of their rights.

Jack found the state was hurting children with a ‘broken’ foster care system and has been overseeing reforms since 2015.

Governor Greg Abbott has signaled he will again fight the oversight — hiring a high-priced and well-connected law firm to take over the state’s defense in April.

Hundreds of children are kept in unlicensed placements like hotels, which has resulted in some being trafficked while others have been physically assaulted at CWOP placements. Others have fled them and then perished. Federal court monitors have repeatedly called the placements unsafe.

Plaintiffs also allege the state has used a third-party vendor to rubber stamp mood altering drug prescriptions rather than review them.

The state — which is trying to free itself from court oversight — is expected to respond prior to a hearing scheduled for next week. But the court allows up to 20 days for a response.

The state has demonstrated a renewed spirit of defiance for Jack’s oversight in recent hearings, challenging the court’s authority over how Texas manages the medications of youths as well as the amount Texas is charged by federal court monitors.

Government/Politics Texas newly ‘defiant’ in federal foster care litigation After several years of collaborative state agencies, a federal judge said recent filings and objections signal a more defiant stance in foster care litigation.

Texas has paid more than $46 million so far to court monitors and gotten a number of scathing reports filled with high-profile and embarrassing revelations.

Attorney’s for the state have attempted to push the judge to make rulings on items like challenges to how the court monitors use their time and billing.

“You are not monitoring the monitors. I am monitoring the monitors. Don’t do this again,” Jack said in a previous response to state inquiries.

But Texas’ new $1300-an-hour attorney, Alyson Ho, has pushed the issue in filings, potentially seeking a ruling to appeal to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ho and others from the law firm Gibson and Dunne have strong connections to the appellate court — which has vacated some of Jack’s rulings in the past.

The Dallas Morning News first reported Ho’s pay rate and that Ho’s husband sits on the appellate panel and others on her team have clerked for the justices there.

Ho is expected to call more than a dozen witnesses to show the state has "substantially complied" with the reforms, according to court filings. It is expected to be an attempt to remove the state from judicial oversight which has been ongoing for 12 years.