District 7 casts ballots for Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter

Political newcomers Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter faced off in a runoff for the District 7 seat on Saturday.

Alderete Gavito came out on top in May's municipal elections. When a runoff election was triggered in May, she said she was ready to keep fighting for victory.

“We walked dozens of miles, knocked on thousands of doors and made thousands of texts and phone calls. It's because of this hard work that we earned a place in the runoff,” Alderete Gavito said.

Alderete Gavito served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects, a public-private partnership that addresses the digital divide in Bexar County. She is part of the politically powerful Alderete family and is the daughter of former Councilman Joe Alderete.

Rossiter was also ready for the runoff fight. He is a former program manager at Southwest Research Institute. He quit his job to run for the seat. He has previously served on Brooks Development Authority Board and on one of the city’s 2022 bond committees.

“Since we knew the number of candidates, this has always been on the back of my mind. We've been taking actions to make sure that we're ready to go and get to work and finish this strong,” he said.

This faceoff over the open seat came when Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resigned in January. She now works for University Health System.

Since Sandoval's resignation, civil rights activist Rosie Castro has served in the District 7 seat temporarily.

In a forum with TPR's "The Source" on May 30, Alderete Gavito and Rossiter addressed House Bill 2127 -- nicknamed the "Death Star Bill" -- which awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature into law. The bill would prevent local governments from regulating and enacting legislation beyond state law.

Alderete Gavito said she agrees with Rossiter that the state should be sued if the bill gets signed.

“I do think that as a councilperson, one of the things that we need to do is partner with our statewide elected officials, our state reps, our state senators, to figure out how we work this, how we push back — and figure out a plan going forward," she said.

Rossiter said that he anticipated legal action against the state.

“I anticipate San Antonio -- along with the other major metros in Texas -- going after the state and fighting this," he explained. "The reality is this flies in the face of a century's worth of home rule for major metros within Texas and it's gonna cost taxpayers many, many millions of dollars.”

They also addressed community concern over dangerous dogs. That concern has grown since the mauling of an elderly man earlier this year in San Antonio.

Alderete Gavito said she plans to work with Animal Care Services to address dangerous dogs in her district.

“I really wanna use my business experience and business acumen to look at ACS’s operations and work with them and partner with them to see how could we address this issue more effectively,” she said.

Rossiter said he has already begun working closely with Animal Care Services to address roaming dogs in the city.

“I’ve been working closely with the rescue community here in San Antonio as well as a number of different ACS board members," he explained, "and did actually address the ACS board just last week or the week before and discussed the desperate need for spay neuter programs.”