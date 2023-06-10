District 1 voters decide between incumbent Mario Bravo and challenger Sukh Kaur

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo fought to keep his seat on Saturday as voters decided between him or challenger Sukh Kaur. The citywide election in May failed to pick a winner.

Kaur is the CEO and founder of EDreimagined, an education organization that assists charter school creation. She came first in the race between three candidates.

Kaur said her campaign knocked on more than 10,000 doors in the district, and 4,000 of those door knocks featured the candidate herself.

When it became evident that a runoff fight was needed, Kaur said she looked forward to it. "So, I want to make sure in going into the runoff that people who did not vote for me feel confident in my ability to lead and the ability to lead well," she said.

Kaur is a board member of Texas Public Radio. She told TPR she would not leave her board position to run for the City Council.

Incumbent Bravo was the second top vote-getter in the May contest. He prevailed in a previous runoff two years ago to win his seat. In May, he too was ready for a second round against Kaur.

"It's a difference race. It's a completely different race. The mayor's not on the ballot. There are not any propositions on the ballot and so it's just head-to-head and one candidate against the other. So, it's a very different race," he explained.

Bravo garnered negative public perception following his outburst against former District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and censure by the city council.

One of the issues the candidates promised to tackle was community concern over dangerous dogs. That concern has grown since the mauling of an elderly man earlier this year in San Antonio.

In a forum with TPR’s "The Source" on May 31, Kaur said that she's been attacked by a dog before, so she understood the dangers of roaming dogs. She explained the steps she would take to address the issue.

“Make sure we're doing everything we can to communicate with our residents, and let them know the danger, and try to create more code enforcement policies to help support getting them back into homes and increasing the safety of all residents," she said.

Bravo said that Animal Care Services is underfunded, and he planned to help them get funding.

“And we’re trying to scale them back up," he said. "So I've met with the director of Animal Care Services and I asked them, 'Bring me a budget ask that gets you to where you need to be, to the staffing levels you need so that you all can do your jobs.”

Another key issue is the prolonged construction on St. Mary’s Strip near downtown San Antonio, which has created traffic congestion and has affected area businesses.

Kaur said that if she was elected, she would help move along the project quicker.

“Regardless, everything that I inherit, I will make sure that I take on well and with pride," she said. "And I think it's ... really important to make sure that no project takes so long [or] takes two years, and that we’re not thinking about impact after folks have complained but that we're proactively thinking.”

Bravo said that the St. Mary’s construction project was something he inherited, but it is in process.

“We doubled up on our contractors. And so, we’re moving the project along," he explained, "It's been painful for a lot of people there. I've heard their complaints. That's why I secured $5 million in small business grants for businesses adversely impacted by construction projects.”

Jeremy Roberts, an Adobe digital marketing executive and the third-place finisher in the May election, said in May he would not endorse either candidate during the runoff fight.