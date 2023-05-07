San Antonio's District 7 City Council election headed to runoff

Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter are heading into the runoffs for the District 7 seat. Alderete Gavito had 42% of the early vote on Saturday, and Rossiter had 22%.

Runoffs are on June 10, and both candidates said they were ready to continue their campaigns.

“We walked dozens of miles, knocked on thousands of doors and made thousands of texts and phone calls. It's because of this hard work that we earned a place in the runoff,” Alderete Gavito said.

This faceoff over the open seat came Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resigned in January.

Alderete Gavito served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects, a public-private partnership that addresses the digital divide in Bexar County. She is part of the politically powerful Alderete family and is the daughter of former Councilman Joe Alderete.

“Campaigns are tough but we have an amazing team. It’s a good thing I love walking so we’re gonna do some more of it. We were able to fundraise. We were able to touch a lot of voters,” Alderete Gavito added.

Rossiter is a former program manager at Southwest Research Institute. He quit his job to run for the seat. He has previously served on Brooks Development Authority Board and on one of the city’s 2022 bond committees.

“Since we knew the number of candidates, this has always been on the back of my mind. We've been taking actions to make sure that we're ready to go and get to work and finish this strong,” he said.