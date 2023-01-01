Peter Sakai begins term as Bexar County judge with a listening tour

Peter Sakai began his new term as Bexar County judge on Sunday afternoon, bringing a new face to the role for the first time in nearly 22 years.

Sakai was elected in November and replaced Nelson Wolff, who was appointed to the position in 2001.

Sakai will now lead the commissioners court that decides the policies for Bexar County. His most recent elected position was judicial — he was a district court judge who primarily oversaw children’s cases in Bexar County for 26 years.

In his new administrative role, Sakai said his focus would be on public safety, economic development, public health, affordable housing, and homelessness.

BREAKING: @JudgePeterSakai has taken office as the next County Judge for Bexar County.



Here he takes the oath of office from federal distirct judge Orlando Garcia. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/0ebilO4bji — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) January 1, 2023

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’m confident that the county commissioners — with my message, we’re going to work together and start tackling all the problems and finding solutions with common ground,” he said.

In affordable housing and property taxes, Sakai said taxes on a home needed to come under control so seniors and veterans are not priced out of their homes and are able to pass on their property to the next generation. He also wants affordable housing to be attainable to the working poor.

“Especially the children and families that have been displaced, and developing a strategic plan for the chronically homeless, especially those veterans who suffer significant mental health issues,” he said.

Bexar County @JudgePeterSakai’s inauguration ended with a Asian Lion Dance.



Sakai is Japanese and is the first Asian American Bexar County Judge. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/n2JcAtO623 — Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) January 1, 2023

When asked about what he’d like to prioritize in his first six months in office, Sakai said he would not make immediate changes to county policies. He wished to first listen to Bexar County residents and other elected officials.

“We’ve got to then come back and talk to the stakeholders. I’ve got to talk to the experts, and with that comes the solutions,” he said.

Sakai is the first Asian American county judge. Sakai ended the investiture with a Chinese lion dance from the San Antonio Lion Dance Association. Although Sakai is Japanese, he said the dance would pay tribute to all Asian cultures.

“It’s a Chinese lion dance but I’m proud of their support. I thought the main thing is, it’s a matter of bringing luck and, as in politics, you always need to cover your bets as best you can,” he said.