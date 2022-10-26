© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

Beto O’Rourke calls for the firing of DPS Director Steven McCraw for Uvalde shooting response

KUT 90.5 | By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published October 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
Beto O'Rourke greets supporters at Round Rock on October 26, 2022.
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
/
KUT
Beto O'Rourke greets supporters at Round Rock on October 26, 2022.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday called for the firing of Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Talking to reporters after a rally in Round Rock, O’Rourke said Gov. Greg Abbott had the power to do so.

“He should,” O’Rourke said. “This is one of those issues more than any other that’s on the ballot right now.”

This is the first time the Democrat has said McCraw should be fired.

Neither Abbott’s office nor the Texas Department of Public Safety immediately returned a request for comment.

McCraw has been criticized for the poor response from his department to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last May.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from 23 agencies responded to the shooting. DPS was the agency with the second most agents on scene, with 91 officers.

The law enforcement agents waited more than 70 minutes to breach the classroom and kill the 18-year-old gunman.

McCraw initially placed all the blame on former Uvalde Schools Chief of Police Pete Arredondo. However, new reports show DPS agents were some of the first to respond to the active shooting scene.

One DPS official, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, was fired last week amid a police investigation into the response. Others have been placed on administrative leave.

McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if he thinks "there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety. Period.”

McCraw is expected to provide an update on the Uvalde investigation to the DPS Public Safety Commission on Thursday morning.

DPS didn’t respond to a question about the content of McCraw’s update.

“McCraw should announce his resignation tomorrow," O’Rourke said.

“He has badly failed the people of Uvalde,” he said. “These families have already lost so much, and all they are asking for are answers, accountability, and justice — and he’s provided none of that for them.”

Copyright 2022 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is Nashville Public Radio’s political reporter. Prior to moving to Nashville, Sergio covered education for the Standard-Examiner newspaper in Ogden, Utah. He is a Puerto Rico native and his work has also appeared on NPR station WKAR, San Antonio Express-News, Inter News Service, GFR Media and WMIZ 1270 AM.
