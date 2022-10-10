Stopping by the library? Pick up a free voter's guide from the League of Women Voters too.

The League of Women Voters of San Antonio has released its free 2022 Voters Guide for the mid-term election on November 8th, allowing for a quick study of the candidates before election day.

Not all candidates responded to questions from the league.

There are a lot of candidates on the ballot, and voting for all the candidates from one political party all at once is not an option. You have to work your way through each race to vote a straight ticket.

Maduh Sridhar, the president of the league, said if voters do their homework on the candidates in advance, they will spend less time at a voting booth.

She said the guide is especially a big help on all those lesser-known judge candidates. Sridhar said the league asks the candidates questions about the issues and the candidates write in their own answers.

"It's (an) unedited version, so we don't take out anything ... they have written," she said. "If their spellings are wrong, you will find the wrong spellings there. It's not our doing, it's their doing, so people can judge the candidates."

An online version of the guide can be found at vote411.org. Just type in your address and your races will appear. You can read about each candidate and make your selections on the electronic form provided. When completed, just print it out and take it with you to the polls.

About 23,000 hard copies of the voter's guide have also been printed. Some can be found at local libraries while supplies last.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote. Early voting starts Oct. 24.