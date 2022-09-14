Voter registration is up in Bexar County ahead of November election

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen held a news conference Wednesday to remind voters Oct. 11 is the last day to register for the Nov. 8 election.

She said there are already more voters registered than there were in the presidential election year of 2020.

"As of today, we just checked, we have 1,219,000 registered voters. Bexar County is growing by leaps and bounds," Callanen said.

There were 1,211,000 registered voters in 2020, she said.

Voters can pick up voter registration cards at the main election office on South Frio Street and a number of other government buildings. Residents can register to vote through bexar.org or the Texas Secretary of State's website at sos.state.tx.us.

Callanen said voters can cast ballots early beginning on Oct. 24 at 51 locations across the county.

She said she expects voter turnout for the midterm elections on Nov. 8 to not be as high as a presidential election year, but she said she did expect a higher-than-average midterm turnout because emotions among voters is running high. The U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe. Vs. Wade and loss of abortion rights and calls for gun control in the wake of the deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting and immigration issues are expected to drive more voters to the polls.

"There is a lot of emotion out there, a lot of activity, so were going to see if that will translate through Election Day. We are planning for 700,000 total people to vote," Callanen said.

Callanen said after a lot of false allegations about the stolen presidential election in 2020, local voters can rest assured their votes are secure and will be counted properly. She noted the local electronic voting system is a closed system and not connected to the internet.

She said even the voting machines and ballot tabulators are not connected.

Election night observers will be able to rotate in and of the counting room at the election's office on election night or observe through a window that runs the length of the counting room.