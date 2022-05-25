D28 still too close to call as Cuellar declares victory over Cisneros

In one of the most closely watched Democratic primary races in the United States, nine-time incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar has declared victory over challenger Jessica Cisneros.

With 98% of the votes counted as of 1:15 a.m. CST, Cuellar is up by 175 votes. Cisneros has not conceded, and TPR News has not called the race.

“The votes are in. The margin will hold,” Cuellar tweeted early Wednesday morning.

“The primary was a hard-fought battle and I’d like to thank my supporters, who were instrumental in this victory, moving one step closer to a tenth term in the House of Representatives,” Cuellar said in a statement.

The Cuellar-Cisneros primary runoff in Texas’ 28th Congressional District was an intense political battle three years in the making that pitted the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.

Backed by the party establishment, Cuellar is known for his seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and touts his ability to reach across the aisle and deliver for his district.

Cisneros, who gave Cuellar a close challenge in 2020 and then again in the 2022 primary, was hopeful this was going to be her moment. Progressive heavyweights Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren championed her campaign.

Meanwhile, the Democratic House leadership stuck with Cuellar even through some tumultuous times. The FBI raided his Laredo home and campaign office in February as part of a federal investigation into U.S. businessmen and their connections to Azerbaijan. Cuellar’s lawyer says he was not the target of the raid and is cooperating.

Cuellar has continued to count on support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn visited San Antonio to stump for Cuellar earlier this month.

The national spotlight on this race only brightened after news broke that the U.S. Supreme Court is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Already considered one of the most conservative House Democrats for his votes on gun control and immigration, Cuellar is one of the few Democrats who identifies as pro-life and the only House Democrat who voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act last year.

As Cisneros called on party leadership to withdraw their support for Cuellar earlier this month, they doubled down with Clyburn’s visit to San Antonio.

“I do want to thank Jim Clyburn for his support,” Cuellar said in a statement.

On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia – a former staffer for Senator Ted Cruz defeated Sandra Whitten, a preschool director and 2020 GOP nominee for the seat, by over 2,000 votes. The GOP has targeted the 28th Congressional District as one of five seats in Texas they believe they can flip in November.