USAA abandons downtown San Antonio deal

An incentive deal once called “a game changer” by local government officials that would have moved 2,000 employees downtown from one of the city’s largest employers in exchange for roughly $7 million, is now officially dead.

In late 2017, the city and county offered tax abatements and loans to USAA to move employees to its buildings in the heart of San Antonio. The move would support the city and county push to redevelop and “activate” downtown streets with residents while USAA could offer an urban work setting to millennials.

“Like many companies, the pandemic and a shift to hybrid and remote working have changed our real estate needs,” said Christian Bove, lead communications director for USAA.

The company continues to have an unspecified number of employees at 300 Convent St. and One Riverwalk Place. It may sublease areas of the buildings first identified as for employees.

USAA says it’s canceling its incentive package with the city. The city loaned USAA $4 million to expand a garage and gave it a 10-year tax abatement originally valued at $2 million.

City officials didn’t respond for requests for comment by the time of publication. According to the city’s website a little more than $23,000 was abated in addition to the loan. While the city’s website maintains the deal is still in good standing, USAA said it is over.

“USAA is ending its incentive agreements with the city and county and will fully reimburse any advanced funds and/or abatements,” Bove said.

Bove said the company had also repaid the loan, but it wasn’t clear how much was repaid with interest.

Bexar County voted Tuesday to terminate its incentive package and recoup the estimated value of the intervening years. The amount is estimated at $13,000, while the original value of the 10-year deal was originally valued at more than $1,000,000 in 2018.

Bexar County / Bexar County economic development paperwork shows the 10-year abatement valued at more than a million dollars. The current abatement to be repaid after less than three years is an estimated $13,000.

“I think they have a lot of ambition about being both landlords, and about moving more USAA folks downtown,” said David Marquez, Economic and Community Development Executive Director for Bexar County. “But it's been disrupted for a while, they may very well come back, you know, in three, four or five years.”

USAA had moved nearly 500 employees into the two buildings by mid July 2018 with the goal of having more than 800 by the end of that year.

The now defunct county incentive deal only required the company maintain 300 employees on the two sites.