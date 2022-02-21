Elizabeth Warren is the latest progressive heavyweight to stump for Cisneros, Casar

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is scheduled to travel to San Antonio Tuesday to rally for progressive candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar.

In one of the most closely watched Democratic primaries in the country, Cisneros – an immigration attorney – is challenging nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar once again. She narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020. Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, with right-leaning stances on abortion, immigration, and gun control.

An FBI raid on Cuellar’s Laredo home and office added a new element to the race. Cuellar denies any wrongdoing and said he is cooperating. This time, there is a third candidate, former educator Tanya Benavides. Texas’ 28th Congressional District stretches from Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley to San Antonio. It is a seat also being targeted by Republicans.

In District 35 – which stretches from downtown San Antonio along I-35 just North of Austin – Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar is running for an open seat against former San Antonio City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, state Representative Eddie Rodriguez, and business consultant and activist Carla-Joy Sisco.

Last month, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited San Antonio to stump for Cisneros and Casar . They also have the endorsement of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We’re here to support two incredible game-changing candidates – both, I think, for the Democratic Party, but, frankly, for the country writ large,” Ocasio Cortez said.

Warren is scheduled to appear with Cisneros and Casar at San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar at 5pm Tuesday.