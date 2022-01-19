FBI searches Congressman Henry Cuellar's Laredo home

The FBI confirmed that it conducted a search of Congressman Henry Cuellar's Laredo home on Wednesday but did not specify what it is investigating.

Cuellar's office said it is cooperating with the FBI.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," his office said in a statement. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

FBI still present at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s in Laredo. https://t.co/CYOyJVSSGJ pic.twitter.com/N8rGyZVpNz — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) January 19, 2022

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed law enforcement's presence at Cuellar's home Wednesday evening.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," Hughes said in a statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He's held the 28th district seat since 2005. The district includes South San Antonio, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley. He's also a former state representative and Texas Secretary of State.

He faces a primary challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney who Cuellar narrowly defeated in 2020.