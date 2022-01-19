© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

FBI searches Congressman Henry Cuellar's Laredo home

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published January 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST
U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stops to talk to reporters on his way vote on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS
/
X06757
U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stops to talk to reporters on his way vote on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The FBI confirmed that it conducted a search of Congressman Henry Cuellar's Laredo home on Wednesday but did not specify what it is investigating.

Cuellar's office said it is cooperating with the FBI.

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," his office said in a statement. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

FBI spokesperson Rosanne Hughes confirmed law enforcement's presence at Cuellar's home Wednesday evening.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," Hughes said in a statement. "The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

He's held the 28th district seat since 2005. The district includes South San Antonio, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley. He's also a former state representative and Texas Secretary of State.

He faces a primary challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney who Cuellar narrowly defeated in 2020.

