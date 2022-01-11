Comal County Democratic Party headquarters vandalized

The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an act of vandalism at the Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters.

The vandal was caught on security camera smashing the front door of the central Texas building.

Democrats of Comal County spokesperson Stacey Osborne said they have not been able to identify the woman in the video.

“We don’t know who did this and we don’t know what their motivation was," she said. "We think it’s a shame that they think they had to resort to this to make a point because we certainly can discuss things in a civil way.”

Provided by the Comal County Democratic Party.

The video shows the woman hitting the front door with a shovel and cracking the glass door. Osborne said this incident is rattling the nerves of the Democrats but they are not giving up.

“We have a lot of work to do," she said. "It’s an election year and a lot of things are happening. But we’re absolutely going to continue the work that we are doing. We are disappointed more than anything.”

If the vandalism is determined to be politically motivated, it could be considered voter intimidation — which is a felony punishable by up to one year in prison.