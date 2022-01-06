'Our democracy remains hanging by a thread,' San Antonio congressman says a year after the Jan. 6 insurrection

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett has represented Texas' 35th congressional district — spanning Austin and San Antonio — since 1995.

In an interview with KUT, Doggett says he and his staff were barricaded in their office on Jan. 6, 2021, as an angry mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He said many of his colleagues feared for their lives, as well as the state of the nation’s democracy.

A year later, he recalls what happens that day and says the country’s democratic principles remain under attack.

Listen to his story above.

