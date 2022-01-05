Sen. Ted Cruz predicts Biden will be impeached if GOP takes the House

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is predicting that President Joe Biden will be impeached if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

The Texas Republican explained on his podcast that the GOP would use impeachment as a political weapon against Biden as revenge for the two impeachments of Donald Trump.

“I do think there’s a chance of that, whether it’s justified or not. The Democrats weaponized impeachment. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” said Cruz. “I said at the time — when we have a Democratic President and a Republican House, you can expect an impeachment proceeding. That’s not how impeachment is meant to work.”

The first time Trump was impeached was for allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress when he asked Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s second impeachment was for "incitement of insurrection," alleging that he had incited the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol two weeks before Biden’s inauguration. Trump was not removed from office either time.

Ten Republican representatives voted for the second impeachment.

Cruz said it’s likely Republicans will impeach Biden over claims he isn’t enforcing immigration laws on the U.S. southern border.

“In direct contravention of his obligation under Article 2 of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed — that’s probably the strongest grounds — right now for impeachment but there may be others,” he said.

It’s highly unlikely that the Republican Party will find the 67 votes needed in the Senate if the House were to impeach Biden.

