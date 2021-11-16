© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government/Politics

Beto O'Rourke kicks off his gubernatorial tour in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published November 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST
Beto_Nirenberg_DMD_TPR.jpg
David Martin Davies
/
Texas Public Radio
Texas Governor candidate Beto O'Rourke meets with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

One day after announcing that he’s running for governor, former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke launched his cross-Texas campaign trail in San Antonio.

O’Rourke’s first public event as a candidate for governor was hosted by the San Antonio chapter of Communications Workers of America. The local union has more than 1,600 members according to its website. The group said O'Rourke would lean on organized labor in the year-long campaign.

The crowd greeted O’Rourke with enthusiasm as he delivered a speech that emphasized the need to build his support across party lines.

“We’re going to get back to the big things again that united us. That bring us together. That get us past the division, the smallness, the meanness of this moment,” he said.

O’Rourke also took direct aim at Gov. Greg Abbott focusing in on his bounty anti-abortion bill, permitless carry and COVID policies that banned masks and vaccine mandates.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined O’Rourke on stage Tuesday morning. Nirenberg, who has generally avoided overly partisan politics in the past, effectively gave the former El Paso congressman his endorsement.

"We thank you for being a friend to our city. We have a lot of work to do up in Austin don’t we?" Nirenberg said. "We’ve been pulling together to get through, and here we are today to support somebody who we know is going to be working with us instead of against us.”

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Government/PoliticsBeto O'RourkeGreg AbbottTexas GovernorTPRTop Stories
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies