Senate Declares That Trump's Impeachment Trial Is Constitutional

Updated at 5 p.m.

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump will move forward after the Senate voted Tuesday that the trial of a former president is constitutional.

Trump was impeached by the House last month for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Senate vote Tuesday was 56-44, with six Republicans joining all 50 Democrats.

The Republicans who voted for the trial's constitutionality were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Cassidy's vote is notable because he was the only senator to switch sides from an early procedural vote on the trial's constitutionality.

The Louisiana Republican told Capitol Hill reporters that he thought Trump's legal team did "a terrible job" on Tuesday.

The trial will begin its next phase on Wednesday at noon ET. House impeachment managers, followed by Trump's defense team, will have up to 16 hours over two days to make their case for conviction or acquittal.

Previous reporting:

The House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection with just a week left in his term, charging that he caused the riot that endangered hundreds of lawmakers and left five people dead, including a police officer.

Watch the proceedings below beginning at 12 p.m. CT. Follow live updates on the trial here and read more about how it will work.

Trump has denied responsibility for stoking the mob on Jan. 6. His lawyers claim he did not encourage unlawful acts and that his comments to supporters that day are protected by the First Amendment. They also argue that he should not be on trial at all, as he is no longer president — though many constitutional experts disagree.

As Congress began counting the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, Trump called for his supporters to walk down to the Capitol in protest of the election results. Trump falsely claimed the election had been "stolen," despite his clear loss to now-President Biden.

"You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated," he said. "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Hours later, multiple people were dead, the Capitol building was in a state of chaos, and still, Biden's election victory was certified by Congress.

House impeachment managers will be dissecting those remarks and others made by Trump in the months prior to argue that his false election claims laid the groundwork for the violence far before that particular rally.

Trump is not expected to participate in the Senate trial. He also didn't participate in his first impeachment trial, which ended in an acquittal a year ago.

