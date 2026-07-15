After tornado, water rescues, severe weather threat continues overnight across San Antonio and South Central Texas

A tornado, widespread flooding and dozens of water rescues marked a dangerous Wednesday across San Antonio and South Central Texas, but forecasters warn the threat from additional rain and rising waterways is not over.

The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms remained likely in San Antonio before 10 p.m., followed by additional chances for rain and storms overnight. Rainfall at San Antonio International Airport was generally expected to range from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch, although thunderstorms could produce higher amounts.

A second Tornado Warning was issued Wednesday evening for east-central Bexar County and portions of Wilson and Guadalupe counties. The National Weather Service canceled the warning at 6:22 p.m. after the storm weakened. It followed the tornado that struck northwest San Antonio earlier Wednesday, damaging apartments, businesses and other buildings.

News Tornado damages northwest San Antonio as severe storms trigger flooding, evacuations The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through the San Antonio at around 8:24 a.m. on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off through Thursday.

Flooding remains the primary concern across the broader region.

A Flood Watch continues through Thursday evening for much of South Central Texas, including Bexar, Comal, Medina, Bandera, Uvalde, Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall and Guadalupe counties.

The National Weather Service warned that life-threatening flooding remains possible somewhere within the watch area. The greatest danger is across the southern Edwards Plateau, western Hill Country and U.S. 90 corridor west of San Antonio, where considerable to locally catastrophic flash flooding could occur.

An additional 2 to 6 inches of rain is possible within the Flood Watch area. Isolated totals of 10 to 15 inches could fall in some of the hardest-hit areas west of San Antonio where repeated storms move over the same locations.

5:48: Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue over much of the area today. There are numerous Flash Flood Warnings and a Tornado Warning in effect. More widespread storm activity is expected late tonight. Turn around, don’t drown! #txwx pic.twitter.com/Bnk3N3OamR — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 15, 2026

The regional rainfall forecast is significantly higher than the point forecast for San Antonio, but saturated ground and already-swollen waterways mean even smaller amounts of additional rain could worsen flooding.

The threat will also continue after the heaviest rain ends as runoff moves into rivers and creeks.

Cibolo Creek at Selma is forecast to rise above flood stage Wednesday night and crest shortly after midnight, producing moderate flooding. The Medina River at Highway 281 is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday night and crest Thursday morning.

The San Antonio River near Elmendorf is also forecast to rise above flood stage Wednesday night and crest early Thursday afternoon.

Rain remains likely Thursday in San Antonio, with thunderstorms possible after 10 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with a high near 85. Rain chances decrease Thursday night, and mostly cloudy but drier conditions are expected Friday.

Emergency officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, obey barricades and never drive through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service warned that flooding can be especially difficult to recognize at night and reminded motorists to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.