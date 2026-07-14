Repeated rounds of rain keep flood threat in place through Thursday across the San Antonio area

A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening across the San Antonio area, much of the Texas Hill Country and South Central Texas, including Bexar, Kendall, Kerr and Gillespie counties, as repeated rounds of rain threaten flooding and flash flooding.

Dark, churning storm clouds rolled across San Antonio Tuesday evening after a severe thunderstorm prompted a brief Tornado Warning for parts of northern Bexar County. The warning expired later that night, but dramatic cloud formations remained visible over parts of the city as the storm moved through.

The National Weather Service says additional heavy rain could quickly trigger flash flooding, especially in areas that have already received significant rainfall over the past several days.

Here's what you need to know:

Rain will continue on and off through Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop overnight and continue through Thursday. Rain chances remain high, with a 60% chance of precipitation overnight Tuesday, increasing to 80% Wednesday and remaining at 80% Thursday.

Clouds and rain will also keep temperatures well below normal for mid-July, with highs only reaching the low to mid-80s before warmer weather returns this weekend.

San Antonio could see several inches of rain

The National Weather Service says most of the Flood Watch area could receive 2 to 6 inches of rain through Thursday. Localized totals could exceed 6 inches in parts of the San Antonio area where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Flooding remains possible across the Hill Country, with the greatest risk west of San Antonio

The Flood Watch stretches from the San Antonio area across much of the Texas Hill Country, including Kendall, Kerr and Gillespie counties.

Forecasters are most concerned about the U.S. 90 corridor west of San Antonio, the southern Edwards Plateau and parts of the Rio Grande Plains. Storm totals of 2 to 6 inches are possible across the Flood Watch area through Thursday, with isolated totals of 10 to 20 inches possible farther west.

The National Weather Service warns additional heavy rainfall falling on already saturated ground could produce considerable to locally catastrophic flash flooding, particularly west of San Antonio.

There is a level Level 4 of 4 Risk (today/High) for flooding rain for portions of the U.S. 90 corridor, west of San Antonio - including the southern Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande. Considerable to locally catastrophic flash flooding impacts likely. Rain continues thru Thu. #txwx pic.twitter.com/T85ioqFlq0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 14, 2026

What to know about the Flood Watch

A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flooding and flash flooding, but flooding is not occurring everywhere in the watch area.

The National Weather Service says additional rounds of heavy rain could prompt Flood Warnings or Flash Flood Warnings through Thursday as storms develop. Flooding of rivers, creeks, low-water crossings and urban areas is possible, especially where multiple rounds of rain move over the same locations.

Residents should continue monitoring forecasts, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and be prepared to act if warnings are issued for their area.

The ground is already saturated

The renewed flood threat comes after heavy rain caused flash flooding, road closures and high-water rescues Tuesday across the Texas Hill Country and parts of South Central Texas.

More than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of Medina and Uvalde counties, prompting numerous road closures and several high-water rescues. Medina County officials reported at least four rescues Tuesday morning but no deaths, injuries or homes inundated by floodwaters.

Flash flood warnings were also issued Tuesday across portions of the Texas Hill Country, where authorities urged residents to stay off flooded roads as additional rounds of rain moved through the region.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a disaster declaration for 59 Texas counties, allowing the state to deploy additional resources as communities prepare for more flooding.

The storms come just over a year after catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River devastated the Texas Hill Country during the July Fourth holiday in 2025, killing 119 people in Kerr County and more than 130 people across the broader disaster.

When will conditions improve?

Forecasters expect the heaviest rain to gradually shift farther west by Thursday evening before rain chances decrease Friday.

A drier weather pattern is expected this weekend, with highs returning to the lower 90s by Saturday and continuing into early next week.

Stay weather aware

Residents should continue monitoring weather forecasts, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and never drive through flooded roadways.

Drivers can also use BexarFlood.org before traveling to check the status of low-water crossings. The interactive map integrates with Waze and Google Maps to help motorists avoid flooded roads and other hazards.

Keep Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on your cellphone. The National Weather Service uses the alerts to notify people when flash flooding or other life-threatening weather is imminent, including overnight when many people are asleep.

Even after rain ends, runoff can continue to create dangerous conditions along roads, creeks and low-water crossings. Officials continue to remind drivers: Turn around, don't drown. More flood safety information is available at FloodsDontCare.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as conditions change.