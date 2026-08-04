© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Methodist Healthcare acquires 18 urgent care clinics in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Archote | San Antonio Report
Published August 4, 2026 at 2:36 PM CDT
A Methodist Healthcare System building in the South Texas Medical Center on July 7, 2026.
/
Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Methodist Healthcare System has acquired 18 Texas MedClinic urgent care clinics in San Antonio, the hospital system announced on Monday.

The Methodist system already runs 35 urgent care clinics in San Antonio, operating as CareNow Urgent Care. Methodist is the largest local healthcare system, operating 11 hospitals and a number of outpatient clinics.

The system is funded through a 50-50 partnership between Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, a local nonprofit focused on health equity, and HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare company.

HCA Healthcare has also acquired new urgent care clinics in Houston and Austin in addition to San Antonio.

“Texas MedClinic has been an important part of the San Antonio community for decades, and we’re proud to build on that legacy,” Dan Miller, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare, said in a news release. “By bringing these locations into the Methodist Healthcare family, we’re creating a more connected healthcare experience while ensuring patients have access to the care they need, close to home.”

Texas MedClinic was founded in 1982 in San Antonio. The network was previously bought by Community Care Partners in 2022, a private-equity funded health group.

There will be no change to accepted insurance, billing or clinic hours as a result of the ownership change, according to the Methodist news release.

Most of the clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, with a handful across the city operating 24 hours a day.

A list of the newly acquired clinics can be found below.

LocationAddressCity
Bandera9207 North Loop 1604 WestSan Antonio
Blanco11811 Blanco RdSan Antonio
Broadway1007 NE Loop 410San Antonio
Culebra6530 W Loop 1604 NSan Antonio
Dove Creek335 W Loop 1604 NSan Antonio
Eisenhauer7460 IH-35 NorthSan Antonio
Forum8341 Agora PkwySelma
Ingram6570 Ingram RoadSan Antonio
Leon Springs23611 W IH-10San Antonio
New Braunfels958 IH 35NNew Braunfels
Oak Run1922 State Hwy 46 WNew Braunfels
Potranco/21114609 Potranco RdSan Antonio
SE Military1111 Southeast Military DrSan Antonio
Spring Branch426 Singing OaksSpring Branch
Stone Oak323 North Loop 1604 WestSan Antonio
Stotzer8519 State Hwy 151San Antonio
SW Military2530 SW Military DrSan Antonio
Wurzbach9885 IH-10 WestSan Antonio

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

Tags
Public Health Top StoriesTPR
Josh Archote | San Antonio Report
See stories by Josh Archote | San Antonio Report