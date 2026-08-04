Methodist Healthcare acquires 18 urgent care clinics in San Antonio

Methodist Healthcare System has acquired 18 Texas MedClinic urgent care clinics in San Antonio, the hospital system announced on Monday.

The Methodist system already runs 35 urgent care clinics in San Antonio, operating as CareNow Urgent Care. Methodist is the largest local healthcare system, operating 11 hospitals and a number of outpatient clinics.

The system is funded through a 50-50 partnership between Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, a local nonprofit focused on health equity, and HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare company.

HCA Healthcare has also acquired new urgent care clinics in Houston and Austin in addition to San Antonio.

“Texas MedClinic has been an important part of the San Antonio community for decades, and we’re proud to build on that legacy,” Dan Miller, president and CEO of Methodist Healthcare, said in a news release. “By bringing these locations into the Methodist Healthcare family, we’re creating a more connected healthcare experience while ensuring patients have access to the care they need, close to home.”

Texas MedClinic was founded in 1982 in San Antonio. The network was previously bought by Community Care Partners in 2022, a private-equity funded health group.

There will be no change to accepted insurance, billing or clinic hours as a result of the ownership change, according to the Methodist news release.

Most of the clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, with a handful across the city operating 24 hours a day.

A list of the newly acquired clinics can be found below.

Location Address City Bandera 9207 North Loop 1604 West San Antonio Blanco 11811 Blanco Rd San Antonio Broadway 1007 NE Loop 410 San Antonio Culebra 6530 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio Dove Creek 335 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio Eisenhauer 7460 IH-35 North San Antonio Forum 8341 Agora Pkwy Selma Ingram 6570 Ingram Road San Antonio Leon Springs 23611 W IH-10 San Antonio New Braunfels 958 IH 35N New Braunfels Oak Run 1922 State Hwy 46 W New Braunfels Potranco/211 14609 Potranco Rd San Antonio SE Military 1111 Southeast Military Dr San Antonio Spring Branch 426 Singing Oaks Spring Branch Stone Oak 323 North Loop 1604 West San Antonio Stotzer 8519 State Hwy 151 San Antonio SW Military 2530 SW Military Dr San Antonio Wurzbach 9885 IH-10 West San Antonio

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

