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Corpus Christi could ease water restrictions this week

By Rob Boscamp | KEDT
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:17 PM CDT
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that the city expects to ease water restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2 this week.
City of Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that the city expects to ease water restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2 this week.

Corpus Christi officials could ease its tight water restrictions this week.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced on Facebook that the city will hold a press conference this week to officially announce that the city will move its water restrictions back from Stage 3 to Stage 2.
 
Corpus Christi's area reservoirs swelled over the weekend after receiving aftermath from Texas Hill Country floodwaters.
 
The Texas Water Development Board reports that Lake Corpus Christi is at over 56% capacity, up nearly 25% in the past week. This comes after a strong July for Choke Canyon Reservoir which rose by 16% in the past month.

Stage 2 restrictions, under the city's drought contingency plan, would allow limited outdoor watering.

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