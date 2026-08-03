SAWS eases drought restrictions tomorrow. Watering rules remain unchanged

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The San Antonio Water System will officially end Stage 3 drought restrictions starting Aug. 4.

Recent rainfall has raised the Edward’s Aquifer’s 10-day average above the Stage 3 trigger level. As of Sunday, the Edwards Aquifer sat at 650.3 feet above sea level.

The Edward Aquifer Authority recently eased pumping restrictions across the region, moving permit holders in the San Antonio Pool from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

News Recent rains prompt Edwards Aquifer Authority to ease pumping restrictions The Edwards Aquifer Authority has lifted Stage 2 restrictions and returned permit holders in Bexar and surrounding counties to Stage 1 pumping limits.

SAWS has been under Stage 3 watering and drought restrictions since June 2024.

“Stage 3 drought rules, combined with our diversified water sources, have helped us to weather this historic drought,” said SAWS Conservation Director Martha Wright in a news release.

The ease in drought restriction does not change the outdoor watering schedule currently in place but will discontinue Stage 3 surcharges for single-family households. Under Stage 3 restrictions, accounts are charged $10.37 per thousand gallons used above 20,000 gallons a month.

Landscape watering with an irrigation system or sprinkler is still permitted once a week between 5 and 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. and midnight on the designated watering day. Watering days are based on the last digit of a customer’s address.

0-1: Monday

2-3: Tuesday

4-5: Wednesday

6-7: Thursday

8-9: Friday

Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed at any time of day.

SAWS officials said the utility’s long-term investment in diversified water sources has helped residents avoid the more severe drought watering rules that have been experienced by others in the South-Central region.