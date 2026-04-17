San Antonio Botanical Garden to help replant 50,000 trees along the Guadalupe River

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is partnering with regional groups to replant 50,000 native trees along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County and surrounding Hill Country communities as part of a five-year restoration effort following recent flooding.

The initiative, led by Texas Recovery for Ecological and Environmental Stability, or TREES, aims to rebuild sections of riverbank where native tree canopy was heavily damaged. Native trees help stabilize riverbanks, reduce erosion, and support local wildlife.

Gregg Brekke/ZUMA Press Wire / Reuters Connect A grove of trees adjacent to a riverfront park and the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, was flattened during flash flooding July 4-6, 2025.

Katherine Trumble, president and CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, said the organization is working with the recovery group Kerr Together to begin growing the trees.

“We collected, with the help of volunteers more than 850,000 seeds this fall, and we’re already growing the first 25,000 trees right now. The first outplanting will take place late this year or in spring of 2027.”

Kory Cook / TPR Matt Welch, director of conservation and collections at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, demonstrates a setup used to test watering conditions for saplings.

Each tree begins as a hand-collected local seed from the river’s canopy, helping ensure it is adapted to the local environment.

Since launching in August 2025, the team has gathered enough native seeds to grow the 50,000 trees needed. Many are already germinating at the Garden and partner nurseries.

Kory Cook / TPR Botanical Garden conservation manager Doug Elkins demonstrates how a cold frame is used for tree seeds.

Crider’s Rodeo and Dancehall near Hunt is hosting a benefit concert next month to support the tree-planting effort. The venue, which sits along the Guadalupe River, was heavily impacted by recent flooding. Owner Tracy Moore said she witnessed the devastation firsthand.

“Every tree on our property is gone on the west side of the river. On the east side of the river there's about six or seven trees left. Pretty much, 90 percent of our vegetation was taken out," said Moore.

Molly Adams with Security State Bank and Trust said her parents met at Crider’s. Adams, who was born in Kerrville, said she is proud to represent the bank as the title sponsor for the benefit. The bank has served Kerr County and the Hill Country for more than 85 years.

Kory Cook / TPR (Left to right): Tracy Moore, owner of Crider’s Rodeo and Dancehall; Molly Adams of Security State Bank & Trust; Gary P. Nunn; and Katherine Trumble, president and CEO of the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

“We are very deep-rooted. And this is a way to give back to our community and our environment.”

Texas songwriter Gary P. Nunn will headline the benefit concert scheduled for May 17 at Crider’s.

"I always say that the Hill Country is my spiritual home," said Nunn.