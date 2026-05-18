San Antonio, Hill Country to see days of rain, possible severe weather

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to push into the Hill Country and South Texas on Tuesday and then stall over the region, helping to trigger rain all week.

The National Weather Service reports the cold front will combine with a southwesterly flow and existing abundant moisture to create a moderate to strong chance of showers through the weekend and possibly into early next week.

The rain could begin falling on isolated areas of San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon and become more widespread by Wednesday. Most of the city should see rain on Thursday.

The morning and afternoon commutes could become a rainy mess this week, but the afternoon drive home appears more vulnerable to rain due to daytime heating.

Forecasters said the most likely scenario each day this week is for isolated supercells to form in Central Texas before merging into a long line of thunderstorms that move southeast into San Antonio. Meanwhile, some storms could approach the Alamo City from northern Mexico.

Rainfall amounts could be heavy in some areas, but predicting exactly where that occurs is harder to pinpoint.

Severe weather, including hail and gusty winds, cannot be completely ruled out for San Antonio on Tuesday, but appeared more likely west and north of a line from Eagle Pass to Hondo to Boerne to Austin.

A rainy April and now May have improved the region's drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The northern half of Bexar County is now considered to be in moderate drought conditions, while the southern half remains in severe to extreme drought conditions.

The worst drought conditions in the region are along the Bexar-Medina County line and the southern half of Medina County.