Weekend rains push San Antonio above annual rainfall average

Rainfall totals for a three-day period ending at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, helped push San Antonio above the annual rainfall average, according to rainfall maps from the National Weather Service.

Much of Bexar County received 1.5 to 2 inches of rain during that three-day period, driving the total year-to-date rainfall amount to nearly 24 inches.

That's nearly 3 inches above the year-to-date average for any given year. Despite the good news, a six-year drought continues to linger.

U.S. Drought Monitor Map from U.S. Drought Monitor shows non-drought areas in white and drought areas in yellow to dark red. It's the red and dark red areas that are seeing the worst drought conditions.

The worst area still in drought conditions is in southeast Medina County, while the second worst areas cover Bexar and Medina counties and the northwest top of Atascosa County.

The weekend rain increased the lake level in Canyon Lake by a trace of an inch to 892 feet mean sea level. The lake is considered full at 909 feet.

The Edwards Aquifer level rose around half-a-foot over the three days to just above 630 feet, which is still around 30 feet below this historical average for this time of year.

Customers of the San Antonio Water System remain under Stage 3 water restrictions. While hand-watering by hose is permitted at any time, an automated sprinkler or sprinkler system is only permitted once a week based on street address.

The week ahead will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Another chance of rain is expected next weekend.