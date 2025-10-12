San Antonio's morning temperatures seasonal but afternoon heat lingers

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It has been a "scary" warmer than usual October but there still may be a chance for things to cool off a bit by Halloween, so candy from door-to-door trick or treating doesn't melt right in the bag.

A pesky high-pressure system has been the weather "boogeyman" for South Texas and the Hill Country for much of the month. And the National Weather Service reports the weather pattern won't change much for the coming work week with highs just above or just below 90 all week.

But sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 60s in San Antonio all week, a slight improvement from where they have been. And Hill Country residents, in towns like Fredericksburg, Kerrville, and Llano will see wake up temperatures in the upper 50s much of the coming week.

Historical averages show San Antonio's last two weeks of October are usually dominated by highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The historical high on Halloween in the Alamo City is around 77 and the low is around 55. And that would put early evening trick or treating temps in the lower 70s or upper 60s.