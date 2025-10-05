San Antonio's hot October may see more seasonable temperatures soon

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio should be seeing highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s by this time in October, according to historical data from the National Weather Service, so the odds favor a break in the warmer than usual streak soon.

But that break does not appear to be in the cards for the coming work week—but maybe soon after.

This month so far, has seen more highs around 90 and lows around 70, both about ten degrees higher than the October historical averages.

Long-term forecasts see a warm and dry October, but a cool front often cools things down around Halloween. The historical trick-or-treat average temperatures are usually in the 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

A freeze is not likely until after Thanksgiving or thereabouts.

This October does look dry for the most part, but the city has equaled its typical amount of year-to-date rainfall at around 25 inches. Little comfort, however, for a city winding down its sixth straight year of drought.

Central and southern Bexar County are in extreme drought conditions and western neighbor, Medina County, has some of the worst drought conditions to be found anywhere in the nation this October.