TPWD hopes to acquire 54,000-acre Silver Lake Ranch

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas Parks & Wildlife is hoping to acquire a 54,000-acre Hill Country ranch for new state park.

The Silver Lake Ranch is about two and a half hours west of San Antonio in the western Hill Country and includes a stretch of the west Nueces River.

Funds to purchase the property would come from the one-billion-dollar Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.

The Silver Lake Ranch includes a spring fed 30-acre lake and has a diverse mix of wildlife, such as white-tailed deer, Axis deer, turkey, javelina and doves.

The property includes mountains, cliffs and rugged canyons, with elevations from 1400 to 2700 feet.

The ranch is currently under the control of the Moody Family of Galveston.

TPWD is accepting public comment on the purchase of the property until November 5th. A vote on the potential acquisition will be held by TPWD commissioners on November 6th.