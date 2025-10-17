City of San Antonio expands community center hours starting Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department has announced expanded hours for 19 community centers across the city.

Parks and Recreation Manager Sara Sharp said the community centers are places that San Antonians can gather to relax, work, or stay fit.

“Morning hours can welcome caregivers with young children for toddler time, seniors can enjoy a place to read, participate in an art class or drink a cup of coffee with friends," she said. "After-school and evening hours can welcome students and adults looking for a place to stay active, finish homework, remote work with free Wi-Fi, join a fitness class or play games with neighbors.”

The new hours are:



Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Centers with extended hours are:

Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S. Josephine Tobin Drive

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road

Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St.

Robert A. Dawson Community Center, 2500 E. Commerce St.

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center, 1226 NW 18th St.

Gilbert Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista

Lou Hamilton Community Center, 107000 Nacogdoches Road

Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place

Sonny Melendrez Community Center, 5909 W. Commerce St.

Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Pearsall Road

Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave.

Palm Heights Community Center, 1201 W. Malone

Ramon V. Quintero Community Center, 3100 Hiawatha

Gilbert E. Ramirez, Jr. Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd.

Barbara Robinette Community & Senior Center, 1423 S. Ellison Dr., Building #2

San Juan Brady Community Center, 2307 S. Calaveras

Joe Ward Community Center, 435 E. Sunshine Drive

Ruth Woodard Community Center, 1011 Locke

Jean Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive