City of San Antonio expands community center hours starting Saturday
The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department has announced expanded hours for 19 community centers across the city.
Parks and Recreation Manager Sara Sharp said the community centers are places that San Antonians can gather to relax, work, or stay fit.
“Morning hours can welcome caregivers with young children for toddler time, seniors can enjoy a place to read, participate in an art class or drink a cup of coffee with friends," she said. "After-school and evening hours can welcome students and adults looking for a place to stay active, finish homework, remote work with free Wi-Fi, join a fitness class or play games with neighbors.”
The new hours are:
- Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fridays 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Centers with extended hours are:
Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center, 138 S. Josephine Tobin Drive
Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road
Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St.
Robert A. Dawson Community Center, 2500 E. Commerce St.
Frank Garrett Multi Service Center, 1226 NW 18th St.
Gilbert Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista
Lou Hamilton Community Center, 107000 Nacogdoches Road
Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place
Sonny Melendrez Community Center, 5909 W. Commerce St.
Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6175 Pearsall Road
Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave.
Palm Heights Community Center, 1201 W. Malone
Ramon V. Quintero Community Center, 3100 Hiawatha
Gilbert E. Ramirez, Jr. Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd.
Barbara Robinette Community & Senior Center, 1423 S. Ellison Dr., Building #2
San Juan Brady Community Center, 2307 S. Calaveras
Joe Ward Community Center, 435 E. Sunshine Drive
Ruth Woodard Community Center, 1011 Locke
Jean Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive