Wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus has been found safe

This story was updated at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Julie Straus, the wife of a former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, has been found.

Terrell Hills Police first reported 64-year-old Julie Straus went missing around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after leaving a home on Geneseo Street, off Broadway.

Terrell Hills Police Department officials reported that Straus appears to be in good health.

She is the wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus, who served in that position for ten years until 2019.

The current house speaker released a statement after hearing the news when Straus was first reported missing.

"Our hearts are heavy as we pray for the safe return of Julie Straus, wife of former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus. Elisabeth and I are holding the Straus family close in our thoughts, and the entire Texas Legislature is embracing them with love and support," Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said in a statement.

The statement continued: "We encourage those in Terrell Hills and surrounding communities to remain alert and assist law enforcement in any way possible. If you have any information, please contact the Terrell Hills Police Department at 210-824-1009 or 210-420-7304."

Straus, who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, was dressed in all black clothing and was wearing white tennis shoes when she was first reported missing.