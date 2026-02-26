The Weekender: Kids' exhibit, a free concert and cool Cuban movies

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Congratulations! You made it to the weekend, and Texas Public Radio’s Arts and Culture reporter Jack Morgan has three solid ideas where you can find weekend fun.

The DoSeum

First off, parents of young children can consider the The DoSeum—where kids are encouraged to interact with all they find there.

A new traveling exhibit is opening, and Chief Creative Officer Meredith Dolby says kids are going to love it.

“This is a really fun exhibit for the spring. It's a super active exhibit where you're really learning about the superpowers that bugs have, such as being able to jump and fly and spin, and you're getting to do those activities as well,” Dolby said.

1 of 3 — 638634052_122203785488552593_6928819137741320161_n.jpg Kids exploring "Bugs" courtesy The Doseum 2 of 3 — IMG_9465.jpeg from Doseum's Bug exhibition courtesy The Doseum 3 of 3 — IMG_9462.jpeg a bug from The Doseum courtesy The Doseum

Kids are told to keep their hands off things at most museums, but not at the Doseum, where they encourage hands-on learning.

“So there's a spinning machine, there's a slide area, there's an ant climbing section, the spot where you're going to be flying drones similar to a dragonfly," she said. "So it's a really, really fun, very active exhibit.”

The DoSeum is open every day except Tuesdays.

Heart of Texas Concert Band

Then on Sunday, it's the big day for the Heart of Texas Concert Band. Mark Rogers is the music director.

“The Heart of Texas Concert Band is about a 90- piece volunteer group of musicians who just love to share their music,” Rogers said. “We do eight concerts a year, free to the public, and we're having a concert this Sunday called 'HTxCB Favorites.'”

1 of 3 — Heart.jpg Heart of Texas Concert Band courtesy Heart of Texas Concert Band 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-02-26 153224.jpg Mark Rogers conducts courtesy Heart of Texas Concert Band 3 of 3 — Screenshot.jpg Heart of Texas Concert Band courtesy Heart of Texas Concert Band

That means the band loves playing them and people enjoy hearing them.

“We want everybody to come and enjoy a variety show on Sunday at 3 p.m. And bring your friends and your family,” he said. “Everybody will have something that they like in this concert.”

You can catch their concert at Thiry Auditorium at Our Lady of the Lake University.

Cuban Films

And then for the next three Sundays, Angela Martinez from Slab Cinema is showing three fine Cuban films.

Anthony Garcia Angela Martinez in Cuba

“We're going to be doing a Cuban Film Festival the first three Sundays in March. Cuba has been in the news a lot, and we just wanted to kind of expose people to Cuban cinema and enjoy some of the different Cuban movies ourselves.”

It all happens at Art House at the Blue Star.

“I have six films. Actually, there's two each night,” Martinez said. “And we're going with some Oscar winners, some crowd favorites, a couple that are just like very Cuban populist type movies.”

There will be a Sunday showing of one film at 5 p.m. and another film at 7 p.m. Admission is $10.