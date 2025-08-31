© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Flood watch in effect for South Central Texas until noon on Monday

By Trey Shaar,
TPR Staff
Published August 31, 2025 at 3:36 PM CDT
A slow-moving cold front is expected to move through the state, interacting with abundant Gulf moisture, setting off rain and possibly thunderstorms.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT News
A slow-moving cold front is expected to move through the state, interacting with abundant Gulf moisture, setting off rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Rain is in the forecast for a large area of Texas for the remainder of the long Labor Day weekend, including the Austin area and the Hill Country. The National Weather Service says there could be enough rainfall over a long enough period of time to cause flooding.

The NWS has issued a flood watch that is in effect from noon Sunday until noon on Monday.

A slow-moving cold front is expected to move through the state, interacting with abundant Gulf moisture, setting off rain and possibly thunderstorms. The Weather Service says rainfall totals could range from 2-4 inches over the flood watch period, with isolated areas getting as much as 8 inches.

The forecast for the immediate San Antonio area on Sunday is for between a tenth of an inch and a quarter inch of rain, with higher amounts from possible thunderstorms, and rainfall chances as high as 60% Sunday evening into Labor Day.

The NWS says everyone in the flood watch area should be on the lookout for possible flood warnings. People in flood-prone areas near rivers and creeks should be ready to move to higher ground in the event of a flood warning, issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop Stories
Trey Shaar
Austin resident, on and off, mostly on, since 1986. Covering news of Central Texas and beyond since 1994. Father since 2010. Maker of sounds, informational and otherwise, since longer ago than any of the above.
See stories by Trey Shaar
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff