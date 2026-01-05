Near record heat on Tuesday for San Antonio, cedar pollen counts soar

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Near record heat is expected on Tuesday in San Antonio after the return of warm southerly winds.

The National Weather Service reports the high on Tuesday will push into the low 80s.

Most of the work week will see unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs around 80 or slightly above. Early morning lows will be around 60 or just above.

A cold front is expected to push through on Friday to bring back more seasonable weather. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70s and highs in the lower 60s are expected Saturday and Sunday. Early morning weekend lows will be in the lower 40s.

There are some indications the next cool down could stick around for a few weeks.

January and February are the Alamo City's coldest months, according to climate records. We have yet to see a hard freeze inside the San Antonio city limits this winter.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that airborne cedar pollen counts will be very high in the San Antonio area this week. Local allergists said "cedar fever" will likely be a problem for many through at least mid-February.

Each passing cold front blows cedar pollen out of the Hill Country and into San Antonio. Clear and breezy days tend to see pollen counts rise.