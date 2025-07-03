San Antonio's Fourth of July turns wetter, flooding possible to the west

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The forecast indicates that five to seven inches of rain could fall over the Highway 90 corridor and Hill Country on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

Tropical moisture continues to stream up from the Gulf of Mexico to help make heavy downpours possible.

The National Weather Service reports that's the worst-case scenario if storms cluster and move slowly over the region.

One-to-three inches could be more likely. The weather service has issued a flash flood warning through 7 a.m. Friday for the Western Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.

Forecasters have not ruled out heavier showers approaching closer to the I-35 corridor and San Antonio by Thursday night.

The Fourth of July forecast for San Antonio has turned a little rainier for outdoor gatherings with the latest weather developments. One-third of the area could receive showers on both Friday and Saturday.

Cloud cover and rain activity will help keep holiday weekend highs in the upper 80s.