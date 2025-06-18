San Antonio Fire Department to public: Don't worry, you're not smelling a natural gas leak

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department says a chemical release on the city's far South Side on Wednesday morning was not a danger to residents.

SAFD said in a statement that a strong smell in the area was a result of the release of mercaptan, a chemical used to give natural gas its distinctive odor. While it smells like gas, it is not harmful on its own.

SAFD said it received multiple calls reporting the smell. The odor was expected to dissipate.

In a separate statement, CPS Energy reported that a "neighboring utility experienced a break in their gas odorant line. Gas odorant is used to help people identify the presence of gas (because without the odorant, natural gas is odorless). ... While the odorant alone is not dangerous, CPS Energy is sending gas technicians to monitor the situation out of an abundance of caution."