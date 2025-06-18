© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

San Antonio Fire Department to public: Don't worry, you're not smelling a natural gas leak

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
An aerial view of downtown San Antonio.
Scott Stephen Ball for TPR
An aerial view of downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio Fire Department says a chemical release on the city's far South Side on Wednesday morning was not a danger to residents.

SAFD said in a statement that a strong smell in the area was a result of the release of mercaptan, a chemical used to give natural gas its distinctive odor. While it smells like gas, it is not harmful on its own.

SAFD said it received multiple calls reporting the smell. The odor was expected to dissipate.

In a separate statement, CPS Energy reported that a "neighboring utility experienced a break in their gas odorant line. Gas odorant is used to help people identify the presence of gas (because without the odorant, natural gas is odorless). ... While the odorant alone is not dangerous, CPS Energy is sending gas technicians to monitor the situation out of an abundance of caution."

