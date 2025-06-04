NW Bexar County residents claim Lennar Homes contractors cut down trees without permission

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A handful of protestors lined the road this week as contractors began cutting down oak trees in the Altair subdivision along Scenic Loop Road to make way for a water line that would supply the controversial proposed Lennar Homes Guajolote Ranch Subdivision in northwest Bexar County.

Several homeowners said they did not give anyone permission to do so.

Susie Dickerson is a resident and on the board of directors for the Altair Homeowners Association. She said workers do not have permission to cut down trees on the property.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Contractors prepare to cut oak trees at the Altair Subdivision on Scenic Loop Road.

“And there are three properties here that never granted that easement, and then the subcontractors showed up and started working and trespassing on our property,” she said.

She said that a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was called out on Tuesday. Work temporarily stopped but then resumed as soon as the deputy left.

She added that another deputy showed up around noon on Wednesday and spoke with one of the contractors. Dickerson said the deputy took a report and told her that a restraining order would be the only way to stop work.

Lennar Homes defended its work. In a statement on Wednesday, it explained that "Lennar is fully compliant as we extend a water main in the public right of way. We have coordinated with all appropriate agencies and obtained the necessary permits and approvals to proceed — including access to the worksite, which was confirmed yesterday by the Sheriff. Upon conclusion of the work, the area will be restored to its natural condition."

Jerry Clayton / TPR BCSO deputy talks with contractor on Scenic Loop Road.

The Altair subdivision did have an easement agreement with the county to widen the road in the area.

Dickerson said that agreement expired in 2023. She explained that the only easement along the properties is for CPS electric service.

Michael Phillips, a Grey Forest city councilman, also said there is no easement for a water line along the property at Altair.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Protestors hold up signs as workers begin cutting trees for a water line in NW Bexar County.

“Lennar is trying to bully their way in to do a water easement, and that has never been sold — it doesn’t exist," he said. "And Lennar is trying to push ahead through it anyway,“ he told TPR. The City of Grey Forest sits along Helotes Creek, which could be adversely affected by wastewater from the Guajolote subdivision.

Phillips said that he spoke to one of the contractors working in the area, who, he said, admitted they were working at the behest of Lennar Homes.

Crews are not only cutting down trees but have knocked down portions of a rock wall along the road and have begun digging to install a water main, which would supply the proposed subdivision. SAWS has previously agreed to provide water to the subdivision but is not involved in installing the water main.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Portions of a rock wall was knocked down by contractors in preparation for installing a water main.

The Texas Commission for Environmental Quality has not made a final ruling that would allow a water treatment plant to be built at the site.

The Guajolote subdivision plans call for about 2,900 homes on 1,100 acres. Wastewater from the plant could be discharged into Helotes Creek, which environmentalists say could taint the Edwards Aquifer.

In the meantime, opponents of the project said they are seeking a temporary injunction to stop any more trees from being cut down.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Michael Shick holds a sign protesting trees being cut down on Scenic Loop Road