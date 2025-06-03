© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio's June could be nearly as rainy as May

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 3, 2025 at 1:14 PM CDT
June rainfall and temperature outlook for San Antonio from the National Weather Service
NWS-San Antonio
June rainfall and temperature outlook for San Antonio from the National Weather Service.

June is likely to see more healthy rains to relieve drought conditions, just like May.

The National Weather Service reported that May is typically San Antonio's rainiest month of the year. This year, May rains totaled nearly six inches at San Antonio International Airport.

In fact, May rains made up slightly more than half of the city's entire rainfall for this year — just under 12 inches.

June is typically San Antonio's second rainiest month of the year when an average of around three inches of rain falls.

The National Weather Service just released its June outlook for the nation, and it shows the San Antonio area is likely to receive its June average worth of rain or even a little more.

There's a slight chance of showers for San Antonio on Wednesday morning if a complex of storms expected to develop over West Texas and push above the Hill Country does not dissipate before reaching the I-35 corridor.

Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s are expected for the rest of the work week.

Highs of 100 or more are expected this weekend. Forecasters said with the ground still saturated from recent rain; humidity rates will make it feel even more miserable.

