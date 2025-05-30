Edwards Aquifer conservation back to Stage 4 as San Antonio area rains accumulate

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority has returned to the Stage 4 conservation level for permitted water pumpers after significant rains this week.

Last week, effects from the severe drought reduced water pumping to Stage 5.

Area cities and agricultural interests across the region pump water from the huge, porous, underground reservoir, a key source of water for more than 2 million people across the region, including the City of San Antonio.

Customers of the San Antonio Water System, however, continue to follow Stage 3 water conservation because the water utility is also drawing water from some of its other sources. Residents can only water landscaping once a week with automated sprinklers based on their street address. Hand-watering by hose is still permitted at any time.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority reported rain this week fell over the Hill County and the Recharge Zone, where it enters cracks, crevices, and larger openings to replenish the aquifer.

"The recent rains over San Antonio and the surrounding region seem to have come in the nick of time as aquifer levels and spring flow reached their lowest level since the 1950s a few days ago," said Paul Bertetti, a senior director in charge of aquifer science research and modeling at the aquifer authority.

"Water levels in the Bexar County Index well (J-17) have increased nearly eight feet since its recent low on May 22. It's likely that, even without additional rain, water levels will continue to increase as runoff into streams recharges the aquifer," he added.

But he cautioned the aquifer remains a long way from a full drought recovery. "It's likely that aquifer levels will remain well below normal even after the rains," Bertetti said.

NWS-San Antonio Five-day map of rainfall ending at 7 a.m. on May 30, 2025

On early Friday morning, the National Weather Service recorded about 5.8 inches of rainfall at the San Antonio Airport in May. That's about 1.5 inches above normal for the month of May, but there is still a rainfall deficit for the year of 1.3-inches, the authority reported.

Bertetti said the region will need continued normal rainfall in June and July to keep aquifer levels from dropping significantly. He said it's likely permitted pumpers will remain under Stage 4 or Stage 3 conservation levels through August unless there is more significant rain.

The National Weather Service reported Windcrest and Leon Valley both received more than two inches of rain during a 24-hour period that ended at 7 a.m. Friday.

Check other area rainfall totals for the same period here.

The weather service also reported there were a number of motorists left stranded on flooded roadways but were rescued.

The lower level of I-35 downtown closed for several hours because of floodwaters over the roadway. There about a dozen others still reported at bexarflood.org.