San Antonio's Memorial Day weekend will be hot, and showers are possible

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

For people planning a Memorial Day weekend ceremony or attending one, they can expect partly sunny and hot conditions and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Less than half the region can expect precipitation this holiday weekend, mainly from Sunday night through Monday night as the nation honors its fallen veterans.

Highs will be in the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday in San Antonio, and only a few degrees cooler on Monday.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Monday or early Tuesday to return more seasonable temperatures to the area for much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s after Monday.

Winds will shift from a southerly flow to a northerly flow to help cool things off.

Rainfall totals were not available this far in advance of the weekend, but drought-stricken San Antonio and the rest of South Texas and much of the Hill Country need rain.

At San Antonio International Airport, the city's rainfall deficit for the year is pushing half-a-foot. Less than six inches of rain has hit the airport since Jan. 1.