Agreement between San Antonio Metropolitan Health and Lennar Homes wastewater operator released

Details of a settlement agreement between San Antonio Metropolitan Health District and wastewater operators for a controversial proposed Lennar Homes subdivision in northwest Bexar County have been released.

The agreement between Metro Health and Municipal Operations, LLC was released on Wednesday after a state district judge’s orders. In part, the settlement provides for land application of wastewater on the subdivision property but could still allow the plant to discharge treated wastewater into Helotes Creek.

In a news release, Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance expressed “deep concern” over the settlement agreement between Metro Health and Municipal Operations.

The agreement also called for the wastewater operator to apply four inches of additional soil to filter reused water. The Alliance claimed that this would do little to protect both the Trinity and Edwards Aquifer from the risk of contamination.

Annalisa Peace with the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance said the group was grateful the details were released but it was not happy with the settlement agreement.

“I think they could have done better,” she said. “Frankly it doesn’t match the standards that we usually set for settlement agreements. We would have asked them to go to total land application.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his opposition to the proposed 2,900 home subdivision and related water treatment plant that would be located near Babcock and Scenic Loop Road.

It was unclear why San Antonio Metropolitan Health, who was initially granted standing to oppose the project, secretly cut a deal without informing the mayor or city council.

TPR’s request for comment from Metro Health was redirected to the City Attorney’s office, who released this statement: “To be clear, the judge denied Municipal Operation’s request to prohibit the City from releasing the settlement agreement with the City. The City argued in favor of release and we are pleased with the judge’s decision.“

Municipal Operations, LLC had requested the agreement not be released to the public.