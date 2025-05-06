San Antonio's hazy air includes volcanic emissions from Mexico's Popocatépetl

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The ancient-looking haze over San Antonio this week is not from passing showers but is rather caused by a complex mix of air pollutants.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reported that there is agricultural burning underway in Mexico to prepare the ground for new crops, including in the nearby Mexican state of Chihuahua.

State environmental officials explained that smoke from that burning has dropped the city's air quality to the low end of the moderate range. Most healthy people are not affected by air quality when it's in that range.

Also adding to the haze is volcanic emissions and industrial emissions, both also coming from Mexico. Local ozone is also in the mix.

The TCEQ reports moderately dense smoke plumes will continue to linger over South Texas, far West Texas, the Big Bend, Southwest Texas, South Central, and Southeast Texas. The highest densities are in deep South Texas near the border with Mexico.

A shift in wind directions from out of the west to out of the north may slightly improve conditions later this week. Rain may also help cleanse the air.