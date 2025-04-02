© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Animal Defense League offers free spay/neuter services for San Antonio's community cats

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
EVG Kowalievska
/
Pexel

The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is offering free spay/neuter services to community cats within San Antonio limits this month.

The initiative is part of the organization's trap-neuter-release (TNR) program.

The ADL defines community cats as "independent outdoor felines that live in our neighborhoods but aren't owned by any individual."

The first round of services takes place between April 7 through April 9, with 15 slots available each day.

More information can be found at adltexas.org.

