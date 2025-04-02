Animal Defense League offers free spay/neuter services for San Antonio's community cats

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Animal Defense League of Texas (ADL) is offering free spay/neuter services to community cats within San Antonio limits this month.

The initiative is part of the organization's trap-neuter-release (TNR) program.

The ADL defines community cats as "independent outdoor felines that live in our neighborhoods but aren't owned by any individual."

The first round of services takes place between April 7 through April 9, with 15 slots available each day.

More information can be found at adltexas.org.

Here are our April TNR dates for FREE spay/neuter of community cats trapped within San Antonio city limits! 🐱💙



Drop-off: 8:00–8:30 AM

Pick-up: 3:30–4:00 PM (all cats must be picked up by 5:00 PM) pic.twitter.com/CA8sDTMy7M — Animal Defense League of Texas (@ADLofTX) April 1, 2025