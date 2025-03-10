San Antonio and Bexar County face wildfire risks again

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Conditions ripe for wildfires have returned to the San Antonio area and Hill Country.

A fire weather watch has been issued for Hill Country, Southern Edwards Plateau, and Rio Grande Plains for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Westerly wind gusts of 25 and 30 miles per hour are possible. Humidities are low, and dry vegetation is plentiful. Combined they are a dangerous combination if a fire is sparked.

Outdoor work that causes sparks and parking vehicles in dry grass should be avoided. And keep cigarettes in ash trays.

Similar fire conditions are expected this weekend with the arrival of another cold front.

Two large grass fires broke out in South Bexar County last week and consumed hundreds of acres and a few homes.