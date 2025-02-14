Dallas Love Field using jet wind energy to power car, phone chargers

Dallas Love Field is pioneering renewable energy technology in aviation, with an innovation that could revolutionize the industry.

The airport launched a program to capture wind from jet exhaust and make it into renewable energy in a partnership with JetWind Power Corporation. The airport announced its success Thursday, saying the technology is already alleviating the stress on Texas’ power grid.

Dr. T.O Souryal, founder and president of JetWind, said the program is still in its early stages.

“Not to compare this to Edison, but this is the very first iteration of a light bulb. This is the brick phone. We are in the brick phone stage of jet wind,” Souryal said.

Cage-like pods containing turbines capture the jet wind. They're placed behind the airplanes on the tarmac.

The electricity generated can be used to charge cars and phones and produces enough electricity to power an entire house each day.

Souryal said the technology lessens the carbon footprint on the Texas grid and relies on itself instead.

"Anything you can get that is otherwise wasted is a bonus and a bonus for the environment," he said. "It's a bonus for the airport."

Testing started in 2021 with three prototypes. Now five are installed at the airport and eight more are expected to be placed in the next two years.

Patrick Carreno, director of aviation for the City of Dallas, said the airport’s needs are growing, including its energy needs.

“Airports across the country are looking for new ways to generate energy and have more resiliency," he said.

Love Field is the first airport to adopt the jet wind technology, but Souryal said there's interest from airports in Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia.

And he has hopes for other applications.

“Look, I don't know what's going to happen. There's uncertainty with any kind of startup like this," he said. "But this could be something that is in every airport, in every country in the world.”

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .